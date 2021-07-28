NHL free agency: What did the Bruins do?

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, center, instructs his team during a timeout in the third period of Game 5 against the New York Islanders during an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Bruins announced Wednesday free agent signings and transactions.

Here is the press release from the Bruins:

Linus Ullmark, G

The Bruins have signed goaltender Linus Ullmark to a four-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $5 million.

Ullmark, 27, started 20 games for Buffalo in 2020-21, posting a 9-6-3 record with a .917 save percentage and a 2.63 goals against average. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound goaltender has appeared in 117 career NHL games with Buffalo, posting a 50-47-13 record with a .912 save percentage and a 2.78 goals against average.

The Lugnvik, Sweden native was originally selected by Buffalo in the sixth round (163rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Nick Foligno, F

The Bruins have signed forward Nick Foligno to a two-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $3.8 million.

Foligno, 33, skated in 49 games with Columbus and Toronto in 2020-21, recording seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points. The 6-foot, 211-pound forward has appeared in 957 career NHL games with Ottawa, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 203 goals and 283 assists for 486 points.

The Buffalo, New York native was originally selected by Ottawa in the first round (28th overall) of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

Erik Haula, F

The Bruins have signed forward Erik Haula to a two-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $2.375 million.

Haula, 30, skated in 51 games with Nashville in 2020-21, recording nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points and a plus-21 rating. The 6-foot, 193-pound forward has appeared in 456 career NHL games with Minnesota, Vegas, Carolina, Florida and Nashville, totaling 94 goals and 102 assists for 196 points with a plus-196 rating.

The Pori, Finland native was originally signed as a free agent by Detroit in 2014, before being selected by Vegas in the expansion draft in 2017.

Tomas Nosek, F

The Bruins have signed forward Tomas Nosek to a two-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $1.75 million.

Nosek, 30, skated in 38 games with Vegas in 2020-21, recording eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points and a plus-seven rating. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has appeared in 257 career NHL games with Detroit and Vegas, totaling 32 goals and 34 assists for 66 points.

The Pardubice, Czech Republic native was originally selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (181st overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

Mike Reilly, D

The Bruins have signed defenseman Mike Reilly to a three-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $3 million.

Reilly, 27, was acquired by the Bruins at the 2021 NHL trade deadline. In 15 regular season games with the Bruins, Reilly recorded eight assists and a plus-seven rating. In 11 playoff games, the 6-foot-1, 199-pound defenseman tallied four assists and a plus-three rating.

The Chicago, Illinois native has appeared in 259 career NHL games with Minnesota, Montreal, Ottawa and Boston, totaling eight goals and 72 assists for 80 points. Reilly was originally selected by Columbus in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Derek Forbort, D

The Bruins have signed defenseman Derek Forbort to a three-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $3 million.

Forbort, 29, skated in 56 games with Winnipeg in 2020-21, recording two goals and 10 assists for 12 points with a plus-one rating. The 6-foot-4, 219-pound defenseman has appeared in 331 career NHL games with Los Angeles, Calgary and Winnipeg, totaling eight goals and 57 assists for 65 points with a plus-eight rating.

The Duluth, Minnesota native was originally selected by Los Angeles in the first round (15th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

Troy Grosenick, G

The Bruins have signed goaltender Troy Grosenick to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000.

Grosenick, 31, started two games for Los Angeles in 2020-21, posting a 1-1-0 record with a .922 save percentage and a 3.00 goals against average. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound goaltender has appeared in four career NHL games with San Jose and Los Angeles, posting a 2-2-0 record with a .933 save percentage and a 2.27 goals against average.

The Brookfield, Wisconsin native played three seasons at Union College (2010-13) and was signed as a free agent by San Jose in 2013.

Samuel Asselin, F

The Bruins have signed forward Samuel Asselin to a two-year, entry-level contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $750,000.

Asselin, 23, played in 25 games in the AHL with the Providence Bruins in 2020-21, recording one assist and a plus-four rating. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward also appeared in 53 games in the ECHL for the Atlanta Gladiators, recording 26 goals and 26 assists for 52 points.

The Repentigny, Quebec native was originally signed to an AHL contract with Providence in 2019.

Steven Fogarty, F

The Bruins have signed forward Steven Fogarty to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000.

Fogarty, 28, skated in nine games with the Buffalo Sabres in 2020-21, recording one goal and two assists for three points. The 6-foot-3, 204-pound forward has appeared in 27 career NHL games with the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres, totaling one goal and two assists for three points.

The Chambersburg, Pennsylvania native was originally selected by New York Rangers in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Tyler Lewington, D

The Bruins have signed defenseman Tyler Lewington to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000.

Lewington, 26, skated in two games with Nashville in 2020-21, recording one assist and a plus-four rating. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defenseman has appeared in 10 career NHL games, totaling one goal and two assists for three points.

The Edmonton, Alberta native was originally selected by Washington in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Trade

Sweeney also announced today, July 28, that the team has traded goaltender Dan Vladar to the Calgary Flames for a 3rd round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Vladar, 23, was originally selected by the Bruins in the third round (75th overall) of the 2015 NHL draft. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound goaltender appeared in five career NHL games with the Bruins, posting a 2-2-1 record with a .886 save percentage and a 3.40 goals against average.