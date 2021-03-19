Next 2 Bruins games postponed as 4 players enter COVID-19 protocols

BOSTON (WPRI/AP) — The Boston Bruins’ next two games have been postponed as four additional players enter the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Bruins were scheduled to take on the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday and the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

They’re the 36th and 37th games to be postponed this season for virus-related reasons.

The players in question have not been named, and the league has not yet announced new dates for the rescheduled games.

The NHL has announced that the #NHLBruins games on March 20 and March 23 have been postponed:



Boston’s Sean Kuraly was the team’s only player on the COVID list Thursday. The Bruins played Thursday night against the Sabres, who had a staff member enter protocol.

The Bruins game Tuesday was scheduled to be the first in Massachusetts with fans back — at a limited capacity of 12%.

The team will be able to reopen its facilities for practice on Wednesday, pending test results.