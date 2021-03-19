CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Next 2 Bruins games postponed as 4 players enter COVID-19 protocols

Bruins

by: , The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »
12 on 12: Vaccine 101

BOSTON (WPRI/AP) — The Boston Bruins’ next two games have been postponed as four additional players enter the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Bruins were scheduled to take on the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday and the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

They’re the 36th and 37th games to be postponed this season for virus-related reasons.

The players in question have not been named, and the league has not yet announced new dates for the rescheduled games.

Boston’s Sean Kuraly was the team’s only player on the COVID list Thursday. The Bruins played Thursday night against the Sabres, who had a staff member enter protocol.

The Bruins game Tuesday was scheduled to be the first in Massachusetts with fans back — at a limited capacity of 12%.

The team will be able to reopen its facilities for practice on Wednesday, pending test results.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/12/21: Magnus Thorsson

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams