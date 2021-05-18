Joe McDonald joins Yianni Kourakis to preview Bruins/Capitals Game 3

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Five members of the Providence City Council are calling for the city's superintendent of schools to step down due to his "lack of judgment" in hiring a high-ranking administrator who had previously been accused of inappropriate behavior with students in Florida.

Councilors David Salvatore, Helen Anthony, Kat Kerwin, Rachel Miller and Jo-Ann Ryan are all listed as co-sponsors on a resolution calling on Superintendent Peters to resign. It will be introduced at Thursday's council meeting.