PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea announced Sunday night she is running for Rhode Island governor in 2022, kicking off what's expected to be a hard-fought primary with the office open for the first time in eight years.

"Nellie Gorbea for Governor," the header on her campaign website trumpeted by 9:30 p.m. Sunday, shortly after the two-term Democratic secretary of state told supporters she planned to announce her run. (Gorbea's revamped website was put behind a password less than an hour after 12 News revealed its existence; a campaign adviser said the official rollout would happen at midnight.)