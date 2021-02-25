Islanders score 5 in 3rd, beat first-place Bruins 7-2

Bruins

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) reacts after giving up a goal to New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored the tie-breaking goal in New York’s five-goal third period and the Islanders beat the first-place Boston Bruins 7-2.

Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist and Adam Pelech, Jordan Eberle, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Anders Lee and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored to help the Islanders improve to 6-0-1 at home.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 34 shots. New York got its highest scoring output of the season and beat Boston for the third time in three meetings to move one point behind them in the East.

Nick Ritchie and Craig Smith also scored for Boston. Jaroslav Halak had 30 saves.

