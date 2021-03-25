Islanders rally, disappoint Bruins fans with 4-3 OT victory

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored 21 seconds into overtime and the New York Islanders rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Bruins 4-3 in the first major league sporting event in Boston with fans in attendance since the pandemic shutdown.

A mostly masked crowd of 2,191 — 12% of capacity — was at the TD Garden to see the Bruins return from a weeklong pause after five players went into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

They cheered heartily when Boston opened a 2-0 lead in the first period; other times, individual shouts could be singled out in the building, which usually holds 17,850 for hockey.