Injured Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller retires at 33

Bruins

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller announced his retirement on Wednesday in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.”

The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019.

Miller wrote that his “spirit for the game is there, unfortunately my body isn’t.”

Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists.

He was injured in April 2019, and was rehabbing the knee during the Eastern Conference finals when he broke it again. He missed all of the 2019-20 season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/9/2021: Rep. Joe Shekarchi (D) Warwick, R.I.

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com