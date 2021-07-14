Injured Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller retires at 33

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller announced his retirement on Wednesday in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.”

The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019.

Miller wrote that his “spirit for the game is there, unfortunately my body isn’t.”

Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists.

He was injured in April 2019, and was rehabbing the knee during the Eastern Conference finals when he broke it again. He missed all of the 2019-20 season.