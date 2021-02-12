Halak, Ritchie lead Bruins past Rangers 1-0 for 5th straight

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaroslav Halak made 21 saves, Nick Ritchie scored in the second period and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 1-0 for their fifth straight victory.
Halak earned his 51st career shutout as the East Division leaders extended their point streak to 10 games (9-0-1) in a physical, tight-checking tussle that included several fights.
Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots but the Rangers were blanked for the second time in three games and dropped their third in a row.
Halak improved his career record against the Rangers to 23-8-1. New York has been shut out three times this season, all at Madison Square Garden.