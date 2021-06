FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak shoots during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in Boston. Washington’s Alex Ovechkin and Boston’s David Pastrnak share the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy the league announced Thursday, May 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak announced heartbreaking news Monday morning that his newborn son has died.

The 25-year-old posted on Instagram just after 2 a.m. that Viggo Rohl Pastrnak passed away on June 23.

“We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER,” Pastrnak wrote.

Viggo was born on June 17.

It’s unclear how his son died, but Pastrnak is asking everyone to respect his family’s privacy at this time.