BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston Bruins center David Krejci has announced he is retiring from the National Hockey League after 16 seasons.

In a statement released by the team Monday morning, the 37-year-old reflected on his time in Boston.

“When I was drafted in 2004, I had no idea that I would be working with such incredible and driven people who would lead us to three Stanley Cup Finals, and winning the ultimate goal in 2011,” Krejci wrote.

“I have made so many great friendships throughout the organization,” he continued. “You have always been there for me whenever I needed something and I will always be here for you.”

He joins Patrice Bergeron, who announced his retirement just three weeks ago.

Krejci spent his entire career in Boston, finishing with 231 goals, 555 assists, and 786 points in 1,032 games.

“To Bruins fans and the city of Boston – THANK YOU,” he wrote. “You have always treated me with nothing but respect and I will be forever grateful. I will miss playing in front of you, but I am and always will be a Bruin.”

Read Krejci’s full statement below:

After 15 full NHL seasons I have decided to retire from the best league in the world.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cam Neely and Don Sweeney for allowing me to take my time with my decision and announcement.

I also want to thank the Jacobs family and the entire Bruins organization for believing in me over and over again and giving me the opportunity to be part of this amazing family for so many years.

When I was drafted in 2004, I had no idea that I would be working with such incredible and driven people who would lead us to 3 Stanley Cup Finals, and winning the ultimate goal in 2011.

I have made so many great friendships throughout the organization. You have always been there for me whenever I needed something and I will always be here for you.

To my teammates – I have been very lucky to be on so many good teams and play with so many great players. You always start as coworkers but end as friends, and I’m so proud to have met some of my closest friends over the years. That’s the best part about our sport.

Thank you to all the coaching staffs I was lucky to have in my career – I was coached by some of the best coaches in the world.

Thank you to my agents for all you have done for me since my teenage years.

To my mom and dad – Thank you for letting me chase my dream of playing in the NHL. Being a father, I now realize how hard it had to be to send your kid to another continent with no English. Without your support, my NHL dream would still be a dream and not reality.

To my brother Zdenek – We dreamt the same thing as kids but only one of us was fortunate to experience it. You never complained and you were never jealous of me – you were the exact opposite of that. I don’t think you understand how much influence you have had on my career, and for that I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

To my wife Naomi and my kids Elina and Everett – As I’m writing this and hearing you and the kids playing and being really loud it makes me happy that I get to experience it in real life and not over the phone when we are on trips far away. You understood all the hard work I had to put in and all the hours in the summer to get ready for a new season. You always listened when I was in my lows and gave me strength and the right advice. Now it’s time for me to try to be the best husband and father I can be and support you in our next chapter in life.

I want to thank the media – I really appreciate all of you even if I don’t like speaking too much … I will miss you.

And to Bruins fans and the city of Boston – THANK YOU. You have always treated me with nothing but respect and I will be forever grateful. I will miss playing in front of you, but I am and always will be a Bruin.

DK46