BOSTON (WPRI) — Zdeno Chara announced he is retiring from the National Hockey League.

“In doing so, I am honored to return to TD Garden today to sign a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins and officially finish my career with the team that has meant so much to me and my family,” he posted on Instagram Tuesday morning.

Chara, 45, will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. to officially sign the contract and announce his retirement.

The longtime Bruins captain played 24 seasons in the NHL, 14 of them with Boston. He helped guide the team to 11 playoff appearances, three Eastern Conference championships, and won the Stanley Cup in 2011.

He ranks sixth in franchise history in games played (1,023), and third in points by a defenseman (481) behind Hall of Famers Ray Bourque (1,506) and Bobby Orr (888).

“Zdeno, your arrival in Boston kickstarted an era to remember. Your unparalleled leadership, commitment, and character shaped a culture that will carry on. Thank you for everything you have done for our team, our organization, our city, and our game,” the Bruins posted on Twitter.

The 6-foot-9 defenseman was named to the NHL First All-Star Team three times, the Second All-Star Team four times, was selected to play in the All-Star Game six times and was awarded the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman in 2009.

The Bruins also awarded Chara two times with the John P. Bucyk Award, given annually to the Boston player who sets the standard with their charitable and community endeavors.

“There are so many people that have helped contribute to my success, including all of you, and I look forward to properly thanking everyone this afternoon,” Chara wrote.

He finishes his NHL career with 209 goals and 471 assists in 1,680 games.