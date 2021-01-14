Bruins win 3-2 in SO, spoil Ruff’s debut as Devils coach

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 14: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins is congratulated by teammates Matt Grzelcyk #48, Patrice Bergeron #37 and David Krejci #46 after he scored in the first period against the New Jersey Devils during the home opening game at Prudential Center on January 14, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist, then scored the only goal in the shootout as the Boston Bruins beat New Jersey 3-2 to spoil Lindy Ruff’s debut as Devils coach.

Marchand scored a power-play goal and set up another by Nick Ritchie for the Bruins, who won the Presidents’ Trophy for having the best record in the NHL during the 2019-20 regular season.

Tuukka Rask made 20 saves, including two on breakaways in overtime, and added two stops in the shootout.

Miles Wood and rookie defenseman Ty Smith scored for New Jersey, which missed the playoffs last year.

Mackenzie Blackwood was outstanding in making 35 saves. The teams play again in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.

