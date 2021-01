NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 14: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his game winning goal with teammates Tuukka Rask #40 and Matt Grzelcyk #48 in the shootout against the New Jersey Devils during the home opening game at Prudential Center on January 14, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. The Boston Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in a shootout. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins won their season opener against the New Jersey Devils, 3-2 in a shootout to begin their 2021 campaign.

Brad Marchand scords the shootout winner, adding to a goal and assist in regulation. Tuukka Rask had 20 saves including some big ones in overtime.