NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WPRI) — The Boston Bruins won three of the NHL’s top honors Monday night.

Patrice Bergeron won his record-extending sixth career, and second consecutive, Selke Trophy.

During last season, the 37-year-old captain led the NHL in faceoff wins (1,043) and faceoff win percentage (61.1%) among centers with at least 1,000 draws taken.

Linus Ullmark won his first Vezina Trophy, becoming the sixth goalie in Bruins history to do so.

In his second year with Boston, Ullmark led the NHL in wins (40), goals against average (1.89), and save percentage (.938).

He also won the Jennings Trophy with goalie partner Jeremy Swayman for allowing the least goals in the NHL.

Head Coach Jim Montgomery won his first Jack Adams Award after coaching the Bruins to an NHL record 65 wins in a season.

He thanked those who supported him through his journey to overcome alcoholism.

Additionally, David Pastrnak finished second for the Hart Trophy behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid.

Ullmark and Pastrnak were also both named First-Team NHL All-Stars. Hampus Lindholm was named a Second-Team All-Star.