BOSTON (WPRI) — Pasta is staying on the menu in Boston for another eight years.

The Bruins have signed David Pastrnak to an eight-year, $90 million contract extension.

The 26-year-old forward leads the Bruins with 80 points this season – 42 goals and 38 assists. It’s his third career 40-goal season.

Pastrnak was drafted by the Bruins in 2014 and has spent his entire career in Boston. He ranks in the top 20 in franchise history for goals (ninth), hat tricks (third), assists (18th) and points (14th).

As of now, Pastrnak will be Boston’s highest paid player next season, passing Charlie McAvoy’s $9.5 million mark. His new deal will also make him the league’s sixth highest paid player next season.

The Bruins are currently first in the league with 99 points through 60 games and are 13 points ahead of the second-place Carolina Hurricanes.