BOSTON (WPRI) — After a disappointing end to last season, the Boston Bruins are ready to turn the page.
The Bruins have released their six-game 2023 preseason schedule which will begin at the end of September against the New York Rangers.
Below is the full schedule:
Sunday, September 24 (TD Garden, Boston, MA)
-Preseason game vs. New York Rangers, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, September 26 (KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY)
-Preseason game at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.
Friday, September 29 (TD Garden, Boston, MA)
-Preseason game vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
Monday, October 2 (Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA)
-Preseason game at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, October 3 (TD Garden, Boston, MA)
-Preseason game vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 5 (Madison Square Garden, New York, NY)
-Preseason game at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
*Preseason games broadcast info TBD