BOSTON (WPRI) — After a disappointing end to last season, the Boston Bruins are ready to turn the page.

The Bruins have released their six-game 2023 preseason schedule which will begin at the end of September against the New York Rangers.

Below is the full schedule:

Sunday, September 24 (TD Garden, Boston, MA)

-Preseason game vs. New York Rangers, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, September 26 (KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY)

-Preseason game at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 29 (TD Garden, Boston, MA)

-Preseason game vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

Monday, October 2 (Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA)

-Preseason game at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 3 (TD Garden, Boston, MA)

-Preseason game vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 5 (Madison Square Garden, New York, NY)

-Preseason game at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

*Preseason games broadcast info TBD