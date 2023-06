BOSTON (WPRI) — The NHL has released its schedule for the 2023-24 regular season.

The Bruins will kick off their Centennial campaign in Boston on Oct. 11 against the Chicago Blackhawks, which will feature a special pregame ceremony.

To celebrate reaching their 100-year milestone, the Bruins will hold five “Era Nights” throughout the season. Each night will celebrate various players and teams from the different eras in Bruins history, according to the team.

The Era Nights will begin on Oct. 28 against the Detroit Red Wings, honoring “The Early Years” from 1924-1959.

On Nov. 18, the Bruins will celebrate the 1960-1976 “Big Bad Bruins” when hosting the Montreal Canadiens.

The 1977-1985 “Lunch Pail A.C.” Era Night will be on Dec. 16 against the New York Rangers.

The 1986-2000 “New Blood, New Beginnings” Era Night will take place on Jan. 20 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Era Nights will conclude on March 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, celebrating the “Return of a Champion” Era — 2001-present.

Below is the full schedule. Regional and national broadcast information will be released at a later date.

OCTOBER:

Wednesday, October 11 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 14 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m

Thursday, October 19 @ San Jose, 7:30 p.m

Saturday, October 21 @ Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 22 @ Anaheim, 5:30 p.m

Tuesday, October 24 @ Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 26 vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m

Saturday, October 28 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Monday, October 30 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER:

Thursday, November 2 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m

Saturday, November 4 @ Detroit, 7 p.m

Monday, November 6 @ Dallas, 7 p.m

Thursday, November 9 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 @ Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 14 @ Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 18 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m

Monday, November 20 @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 22 @ Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 24 vs. Detroit, 1 p.m.

Saturday, November 25 @ N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Monday, November 27 @ Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 30 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

DECEMBER:

Saturday, December 2 @ Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 3 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 7 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13 @ New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 15 @ N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 19 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Friday, December 22 @ Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 23 @ Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, December 27 @ Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 30 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 31 @ Detroit, 5 p.m.

JANUARY:

Tuesday, January 2 @ Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 6 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m

Monday, January 8 @ Colorado, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, January 9 @ Arizona, 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 11 @ Vegas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 13 @ St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Monday, January 15 vs. New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Thursday, January 18 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m

Saturday, January 20 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m

Monday, January 22 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, January 24 vs. Carolina, 7:30 p.m

Thursday, January 25 @ Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 27 @ Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY:

Tuesday, February 6 vs. Calgary, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 8 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 vs. Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 13 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 15 vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 17 vs. Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Monday, February 19 vs. Dallas, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, February 21 @ Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Thursday, February 22 @ Calgary, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 24 @ Vancouver, 4 p.m

Monday, February 26 @ Seattle, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 29 vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.

MARCH:

Saturday, March 2 @ N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m.

Monday, March 4 @ Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 7 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 vs. Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Monday, March 11 vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 14 @ Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 @ Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26 @ Florida, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27 @ Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 @ Washington, 7 p.m.

APRIL:

Tuesday, April 2 @ Nashville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 4 @ Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 vs. Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 @ Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Monday, April 15 @ Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.