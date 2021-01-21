Bruins rally past Flyers for 5-4 shootout win in home opener

Bruins

by: KEN POWTAK Associated Press

Posted:

Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) scores against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) during a shootout in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. The Bruins won 5-4 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored the lone goal in a shootout and the Boston Bruins won their home opener with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

In a wild game, the Flyers led 2-0 and 3-2 but the Bruins scored four times in the third period.

DeBrusk flipped a shot over goalie Carter Hart just under the crossbar for the game-winner.

Tuukka Rask made a glove stop on Claude Giroux to end the shootout.

Brandon Carlo scored Boston’s fourth goal of the third, beating Hart with 4:42 left in regulation to give the Bruins their first lead, but the Flyers tied it on James van Riemsdyk’s second goal of the game 1:10 later.

