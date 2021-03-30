Bruins rally for 5-4 shootout win over Devils

New Jersey Devils center Michael McLeod (20) beats Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak each scored in the shootout, and the Boston Bruins rallied for a 5-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, Nick Ritchie and Matt Grzelcyk scored in regulation for the Bruins, who rallied with two goals in the final 9:38 of the third period. Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 shots.

Kyle Palmieri, Travis Zajac, Miles Wood and Michael McLeod each had a goal for the Devils, who are 4-0-2 against Boston this season.

They beat the Bruins 1-0 on Sunday.

Mackenzie Blackwood, who stopped 40 shots for his first shutout of the season Sunday, made 44 saves.

The Devils were lined up for another win against Boston before McAvoy scored with 9:38 left in the third and Grzelcyk tied it with 4 minutes to go.