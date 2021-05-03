Bruins qualify for playoffs with win over Devils

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 01: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden on May 01, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Captain Patrice Bergeron scored his 20th goal of the season and the Boston Bruins clinched their fifth straight playoff berth with a dominating 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Tuukka Rask stopped 20 shots for his second shutout of the season and Nick Ritchie broke a scoreless tie in the second period as the Bruins won their fourth straight game and ended the Devils’ three-game winning streak.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk scored on a deflection off Devils defenseman Ryan Murray late as the Bruins won for the 10th time in 12 games.

