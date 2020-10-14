Bruins’ Pastrnak, Marchand could miss start of next season

Bruins

by: STEPHEN WHYNO Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 07: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand #63 skate against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period at TD Garden on December 07, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Avalanche defeat the Bruins 4-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) ─ The Boston Bruins could be without two-thirds of their top line when the next NHL season starts after David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each underwent surgery last month.

Pastrnak isn’t expected to be fully recovered and able to play until mid-February after an operation to repair a torn labrum in his right hip Sept. 16.

Marchand won’t be good to go until roughly mid-January after having a sports hernia repaired Sept. 14.

Pastrnak tied for the league lead with 48 goals last season.

Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Sept. 8 and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

10/8/2020: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour