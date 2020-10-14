Bruins’ Pastrnak, Marchand could miss start of next season

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 07: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand #63 skate against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period at TD Garden on December 07, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Avalanche defeat the Bruins 4-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) ─ The Boston Bruins could be without two-thirds of their top line when the next NHL season starts after David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each underwent surgery last month.

Pastrnak isn’t expected to be fully recovered and able to play until mid-February after an operation to repair a torn labrum in his right hip Sept. 16.

Marchand won’t be good to go until roughly mid-January after having a sports hernia repaired Sept. 14.

Pastrnak tied for the league lead with 48 goals last season.

Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Sept. 8 and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.