BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston Bruins President Cam Neeley announced Sunday that the organization will “part ways with Mitchell Miller.”

Miller was originally drafted to the Arizona Coyotes in 2020 but was let go after it came to light that he bullied a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.

“Based on new information, we believe it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins. We hope that he continues to work with professionals and programs to further his education and personal growth,” Neely said in a statement.

Neely also went on to apologize to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, who was the victim of Miller’s bullying.

“We are sorry that this decision has overshadowed the incredible work the members of our organization do to support diversity and inclusion efforts. We will continue to stand against bullying and racism in all of its forms.”

“To Isaiah and his family, my deepest apologies if this signing made you and other victims feel unseen and unheard. We apologize for the deep hurt and impact we have caused.”

Finally, as a father, I think there is a lesson to be learned here for other young people. Be mindful of careless behaviors and going with the group mentality of hurting others. The repercussions can be felt for a lifetime,” he said.

Isaiah’s mother, Joni Meyer-Crothers, said Miller never personally apologized to Isaiah or their family other than a court-mandated letter.

Neeley added that the team will be re-evaluating its internal process for choosing new members to play in the National Hockey League for the Boston Bruins.

The news comes as the Bruins are off to a historic start.