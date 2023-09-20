BOSTON (WPRI) — With the retirement of Patrice Bergeron, the Boston Bruins were faced with the task of naming a new captain.

On Wednesday, the team announced that Brad Marchand will be the 27th captain in the team’s history. He joins the ranks of past Boston captains that include seven Hall of Famers and seven players whose numbers have been retired.

“I am extremely proud of Brad and the hockey player he has become,” Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said. “Brad has been a Bruin for over 15 years and had the opportunity to learn from great leaders in Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron. He is ready for this opportunity and our whole team will learn from his competitive nature and tenacity. I am confident he will represent our organization with heart and grit.”

The five-foot-nine left winger was originally selected by the Bruins in the third round (71st overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft.

Among active NHL players, Marchand ranks first in plus-minus (+290), seventh in game-winning goals, 10th in goals, 12th in points and 18th in assists.

Marchand won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 and gold medals with Team Canada at the IIHP World Junior Championships in 2007 and 2008. He also represented Canada at the 2016 IIHF World Championship and World Cup of Hockey, winning gold in both tournaments.

During his time with the Bruins, Marchand has participated in several community initiatives including Cuts for a Cause, Halloween hospital visits, annual Holiday toy shopping and delivery and Pucks and Paddles.

The Bruins kick off their centennial season at home on Oct. 11 against the Chicago Blackhawks.