BOSTON (WPRI) — Fans are heading to Fenway Park for the first time this year, but not to watch baseball.

The Boston Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins in the annual Winter Classic. This is the fourth time the Bruins will be playing on outdoor ice.

They beat the Philadephia Flyers at Fenway back in 2010, lost to the Montreal Canadians at Gillette Stadium in 2016 and beat the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame in 2019.

“These are a great experience for everybody,” Brad Marchand said. “We’ve been fortunate to be a part of multiple now. You never know if you’re going to have another one. It’s very special.”

The Bruins, under first-year head coach Jim Montgomery, are off to a historic start leading the NHL with 60 points.

“Unreal, the words that come to mind are thankful and gratitude because you’re in Fenway Park and I’m thinking about how many people have dreamed about being in the middle of Fenway Park and here we are getting the opportunity to be a part of the Winter Classic in the NHL, it’s incredible, very fortunate,” Montgomery said.

Bruins and Red Sox legends will take part in a special ceremony ahead of the game.

Bruins legend Bobby Orr will be “throwing out” the first puck and will be joined by Zdeno Chara and Johnny Bucyk. Former Red Sox players Jason Varitek and Tim Wakefield will also take part.

The first puck throw will take place on the “Ice Diamond” located between the NHL rink where the game will be played and the Green Monster

Fenway is the first venue to host the Winter Classic for a second time.

Gates open two hours before the game and fans are urged to arrive early.

Puck drop is at 2 p.m.