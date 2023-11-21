BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston Bruins veteran Milan Lucic was arraigned Tuesday morning on a charge of assault and battery.

A not guilty plea was entered on the 35-year-old’s behalf and he was released on personal recognizance as long as he refrains from drinking alcohol and abusing the alleged victim.

He is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 19.

Lucic was arrested Saturday morning after his wife called the police to their home and said he tried to choke her.

According to the police report, Lucic was upset over not being able to find his cellphone and at one point allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her back.

When asked by police if Lucic had strangled her, she reportedly said no. She also declined medical treatment after an officer spotted what appeared to be redness on her chest area.

Officers on scene said Lucic appeared intoxicated, saying “nothing had happened” but refused to explain any further. He was then placed under arrest.

The Bruins said Saturday that Lucic was taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team.

Coach Jim Montgomery and captain Brad Marchand said they would provide Lucic’s family any support necessary but declined to comment on the arrest.

Lucic has not played since Oct. 21 due to an injury. He has two assists in four games this season.