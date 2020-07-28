Bruins, Flyers battle for East supremacy in round-robin

Philadelphia Flyers’ Steve Mason (35) blocks a shot by Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak (88) during a shootout in an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 3-2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

TORONTO (AP) — The Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers played each other March 11 before the pandemic shut down the NHL season.

They will play each other Sunday in Toronto when the season resumes. The game opens a round-robin playoff format for conference seeding that includes Washington and Tampa Bay.

The Bruins were on pace to win the Presidents’ Trophy and were the only team in the league with 100 points.

The Flyers had won nine straight before the Bruins cooled them off with a 2-0 loss in that final game back in March.