BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Bruins have officially ousted head coach Bruce Cassidy.

General Manager Don Sweeney described the move as “an extremely difficult decision.”

“I want to thank and acknowledge Bruce for all his work and success with the Bruins organization,” Sweeney said. “His head coaching record for the Bruins is impressive, and we are appreciative of Bruce both professionally and personally.”

#NHLBruins have fired head coach Bruce Cassidy. 5+ years in that role, and one win shy of a Cup in ‘19. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/NtJ2u8ygle — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) June 6, 2022

“After taking some time to fully digest everything, I felt that the direction of our team for both this season and beyond would benefit from a new voice,” he continued.

Cassidy has served as head coach of the team since February 2017, when the team let go Claude Julien.

Throughout his tenure, the Bruins posted a 245-108-46 record. The Bruins also made it to the playoffs all six seasons Cassidy was behind the bench, including a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2019.

The search for the team’s next head coach will begin immediately, according to Sweeney.

Bruins President Cam Neely said he has the “utmost confidence” in Sweeney to “identify the best candidate that is going to help our team reach its full potential.”

Cassidy’s departure comes several weeks after the Bruins lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs.