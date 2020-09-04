Bruins captain Chara: I want to keep playing in Boston

by: JIMMY GOLEN Associated Press

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 29: Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins warms up prior to Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — Bruins captain Zdeno Chara says he wants to play next season — and he wants to do it in Boston.

Chara said that he was still raw from the Bruins’ playoff elimination when he said on Monday night “I’m going to be open-minded” about returning.

On Thursday, he clarified: “I believe I can still play this game and contribute to the team and I want to stay in Boston.”

Chara will turn 44 next season, which would be his 23rd in the NHL.

He is an unrestricted free agent after playing this year on a one-year, $2 million deal. 

