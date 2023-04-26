(AP) — The Bruins are getting stronger as they try to eliminate the Panthers on Wednesday night.

Captain Patrice Bergeron returned to practice Tuesday after missing the first four games of the series with an unspecified upper body injury.

The Bruins will likely still be waiting for forward David Krejci. Coach Jim Montgomery said Krejci might be ready to come back for Game 6.

The Panthers are also getting healthy. Coach Paul Maurice said defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who left Friday’s game with an unspecified injury and missed Sunday’s, will be back.

Forward Anthony Duclair, who missed Game 4 as well, is also expected to return as Florida tries to stay alive.