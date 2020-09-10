Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy wins NHL coach of the year honors

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 31: Head coach Bruce Cassidy of the Boston Bruins reacts against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first overtime period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 31, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Bruce Cassidy of the Boston Bruins has won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year.

Cassidy edged out Philadelphia’s Alain Vigneault for the honor after coaching the Bruins to the Presidents’ Trophy as the league’s best regular-season game.

Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella finished third in voting by broadcasters.

Cassidy’s Bruins finished six points ahead of the next-closest team in the standings when the season came to a halt in March.

They advanced to the second round before losing to Tampa Bay after starting goaltender Tuukka Rask opted out of the playoffs for family reasons.