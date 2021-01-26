Bruins beat Penguins 3-2 on Smith OT goal with 11 seconds left

Bruins

by: JIMMY GOLEN Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a save on a shot by Boston Bruins’ Craig Smith (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Craig Smith scored with 11 seconds left in overtime, and the Boston Bruins recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2.

Brad Marchand had a short-handed goal and assisted on Nick Ritchie’s goal to help the Bruins earn their third straight victory.

Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots, giving up both Pittsburgh goals after he injured himself midway through the third period.

Kasperi Kapanen tied it with 3:16 to go for the Penguins.

Tristan Jarry stopped 33 shots for Pittsburgh, which had won four straight games since starting the season 0-2.

