Brad Marchand scores in OT, Bruins beat Rangers 3-2

Boston Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy (73) and Brad Marchand (63) celebrate Marchand’s overtime winning goal against the New York Rangers in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Brad Marchand scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night in the opener of a two-game set at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Wagner and Ander Bjork also scored and Tuukka Rask made 33 saves to help the Bruins extended their winning streak to four and points streak to nine games at 8-0-1.

Julien Gauthier — with his first in NHL goal — and Kevin Rooney scored for New York, Brendan Lemieux had two assists and Alexander Georgiev stopped 29 shots.

The Rangers have lost two in a row. The teams will meet again Friday night.