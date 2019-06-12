Boston city officials looking to keep fans safe for Stanley Cup Final game 7

BOSTON, (WPRI) — Though Boston has never hosted a Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, city officials say they are ready for the thousands expected to visit.

The TD Garden alone can fit about 17,000, but city officials are also expecting plenty of fans who don’t have a ticket to Game 7, plus spectators from a late afternoon Red Sox game, to flood into the city.

With the city packed with fans, Mayor Marty Walsh, D-Boston, says there will be increased police, fire and EMS crews on hand.

Walsh says the best thing to do if you’re heading in to the city for any reason Wednesday night is to take public transit, and as early as possible.

If you are driving, Walsh says temporary parking restrictions will be in place around the Garden and North Station, plus Fanueil Hall, Fenway and Kenmore.

Mayor Walsh also advises not to bring any bags or backpacks, and to be careful of counterfeit tickets.

As always, city leaders say public safety is number one, so to drink and act responsibly.

“Whatever the outcome of the game, Boston has shown in the past that we know how to win with style and pride and we know how to lose with style and pride,” Walsh said. “So we’re asking people to be very responsive and very respectful or property and people as you move out. There’s a lot of young people, a lot of little ones going to the game tonight, and the last thing we want to do is see somebody get hurt whether it’s a celebration or a loss on Causeway Street or around the Garden.”

Boston Police say there will also be safety and security zones set up throughout the area for fans who want to hang out by the Garden.

Police also stress if you see something, say something.