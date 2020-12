Bruins release 2021 schedule

EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) - Former Rhode Island great Jeff Dowtin recently signed his first professional contract with the NBA's Orlando Magic G League affiliate, Lakeland Magic. 12Sports Anchor Morey Hershgordon catches up with Dowtin one-on-one about what it means to be pro and how he plans to use the G League as a bridge to reach the NBA.

Dowtin has also watched plenty of URI basketball this year and offers his opinion of the team and the similarities between him and freshman Ish Leggett.