BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Bruins made an emotional tribute to a West Warwick hockey player who died this week after he was critically injured in a serious crash last month.

Video posted by the team to social media on Saturday night shows captain Patrice Bergeron carrying a jersey with Matt Dennison’s name on it onto the ice and hanging it on the glass.

Dennison was co-captain of the West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich (WWEWG) high school hockey team.

On Friday night, the teen was honored at the Rhode Island Interscholastic League’s boys ice hockey championship game at Providence College.

A moment of silence was held for Dennison, and in the stands, Hendricken fans wore black and East Greenwich fans wore orange, which are the colors of his team.

Dennison’s coach Justin Lake told 12 News the number 16 will be retired from their roster to honor his memory.

Dennison and his co-captain Kevin MacDonald were on their way to the West Warwick hockey rink back in February when their car was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver in Exeter. That driver was identified by police as Alexander Krajewski, 30, of North Kingstown.

Krajewski was arrested on charges including driving to endanger resulting in personal injury as well as driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs resulting in serious bodily injury.

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office tells 12 News Krajewski will be back in court next week to be arraigned on an additional charge. That specific charge will be released following his court appearance.