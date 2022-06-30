BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – The Boston Bruins are expected to hire former Dallas Stars head coach and St. Louis Blues assistant Jim Montgomery as their next head coach, according to sources close to the situation.

Montgomery would replace Bruce Cassidy, who was fired earlier this month after six seasons. The 53-year-old coached the Dallas Stars from May 2018 to December 2019, when he was let go for unprofessional conduct. A month later, Montgomery announced he was checking into rehab for alcohol abuse. During his time in Dallas, Montgomery led the Stars back to the playoffs for the first time in three years.

Montgomery has since been an assistant coach for the Blues since September 2020. He is a two-time NCAA National Champion, as a player for Maine in 1993 and as a coach for Denver in 2017.

