(WPRI) – Playoff hockey is here. On Thursday, the NHL released the dates for the Bruins, Capitals first round series.

The schedule is below. Bruins home games are in bold.

Game 1: Saturday, May 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Game 2: Monday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Friday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: Sunday, May 23 at TBD (TBD)

Game 6: Tuesday, May 25 at TBD (TBD)

Game 7: Thursday, May 27 at TBD (TBD)