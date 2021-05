EAST PROVDIENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brown Men’s basketball announced on Twitter Friday Tameneng Choh is returning to Brown for his final season of eligibility.

After the Ivy League canceled the season, Choh entered the transfer portal.



Head Coach Mike Martin also reacting to the news.

Grateful for another year to coach this guy @ThatMan_T ‼️‼️💯💯 https://t.co/Rz04DXhiDp — Mike Martin (@mmartinbrown) May 28, 2021

In 2019-2020 season, Choh averaged 13.2 PPG.