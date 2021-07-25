Brown’s Marini to join NFL’s Bucs for coaching fellowship

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Brown football assistant coach Heather Marini is heading to NFL for training camp. On Sunday, the Bears quarterbacks coach flies to Tampa Bay to join the Bucs staff as one of its 2021 Bill Walsh coaching fellows.

Created more than 30 years ago to increase the hiring of full-time minority coaches in the league, the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship provides hands-on experience during OTA’s (organized team activities), minicamps or training camp.

She recently joined Morey Hershgordon to talk about the opportunity and what she hopes to learn from the reigning Super Bowl Champions.