Brown women’s soccer hopes to make noise in NCAA Tournament

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – For the second straight season, the Brown women’s soccer program is back in the NCAA Tournament. On Monday night, the Bears learned they’ll host the St. John’s Red Storm in the opening round of the big dance. Date and time of match is TBD.

Bruno enters the match with a 12-3 record, including a perfect 7-0 regular season in Ivy League play for the first time in program history.

The Johnnies wrapped up the regular season at 12-6-2 and advanced to the Big East championship where they lost to Georgetown 1-0.

The winner will advance to the second round and meet the winner of No. 4 Auburn and Samford.