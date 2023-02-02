PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Brown basketball coach Mike Martin preached a playoff approach, as Bruno looks to get back above .500. The Bears will be at Dartmouth on Friday, followed by a trip to Harvard on Saturday.

Brown has already seen both teams at the Pizzitola Sports Center this season, losing by one possession to Harvard and beating Dartmouth by seven.

“Both these teams are either with us or right above us,” Martin said. “I don’t think any game is win or go home yet. Approach these like playoff games. Put yourself in position by playing the right way.”

Brown is currently sitting at 3-4 in Ivy League play is still in the mix for playoff contention, only two games back from the top spot.

With two season altering games this weekend and only seven left on the schedule, Senior guard Perry Cowan is preaching that hard work and focus will get Brown into post-season play. “Who works harder, puts in the most time, plays tougher. All who sticks to game plan, who defends the best”.

The Bears will return home on Saturday Feb. 11 against first place Cornell, 2 p.m. tip.