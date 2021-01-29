Brown University AD Hayes steps down

EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – After nearly a decade overseeing great success on the East Side of Providence, Brown athletic director Jack Hayes is stepping down. Hayes’ final day with Bruno will be one week from today Feb. 5.

“Jack truly embraces the ideal of the scholar-athlete,” President Christina H. Paxson said in a statement. “Brown Athletics under his leadership has embodied a commitment to cultivating a climate where athletic competition and academic achievement form the core of the student-athlete experience to promote real personal growth and leadership.”

“Our student-athletes, coaches and athletics department staff do an outstanding job representing Brown University, not only through performance in their sports, but also through the excitement they create on campus and their commitment to the greater community,” Hayes said in a release. “I’ve sincerely enjoyed working with our students, alumni and friends, and I’m deeply appreciative of the opportunity I’ve had to be a part of Brown Athletics.”

“At the same time, I’m ready to explore new challenges and opportunities, and that includes working with the team at Bruin Sports Capital to help achieve their ambitious vision, which I’m very excited about,” he added.

Hayes will become a senior advisor to Bruin Sports Capital beginning on March 1. Bruin Sports Capital is an investment and operating company that specializes in building global sports, media, entertainment and technologies companies. Hayes will advise on and analyze new ventures and investment opportunities across all levels of sports, health and fitness, and education.

Colin A. Sullivan, deputy director of athletics, will serve as interim athletics director while Brown conducts a national search for Hayes’ successor.