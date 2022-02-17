PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – If the Ivy League playoffs were to start right now, Brown would be on the outside looking in. The Bears are right on the cusp of a playoff spot, just one game back of Cornell for the fourth and final spot in the league.

Mike Martin’s squad has embraced the playoff mentality, taking one game at a time, to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

The Bears have rematches with Princeton and Penn this weekend at home, two teams they lost close games to earlier this season. Brown is on a two-game win streak, both of those wins were by one possession.