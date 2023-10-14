PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — The Brown football team improved to 3-2 on the season after a thrilling overtime win over Princeton, 28-27. Trailing 21-7 in the fourth quarter, the Bears were able to score twice to send the game to overtime. Jake Willcox connected with Mark Mahoney in the final minutes of regulation for a touchdown. Willcox finished the day with 354 yards passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

In the extra frame, Nate Lussier threw the game-winning touchdown to give the Bears their third win of the season.

Next, Brown hits the road to faceoff against Cornell.