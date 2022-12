(WPRI) — Brown men’s basketball has won five of their last six matchups, beating New Hampshire 67-51 on Wednesday night.

Business-like effort from Brown tonight. 67-51 over New Hampshire.



That’s 5 of their last 6. At Northwestern on the 29th before Ivy play begins Jan. 2 vs. Penn. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ktrawUQc0g — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) December 22, 2022

Nana Owusu-Anane led the Bears with 16 points, while Kino Lily Jr. had 15 points. Brown improves to 7-5 on the season and will travel to Chicago to take on Northwestern on December 29th.