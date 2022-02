PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Jaylan Gainey had a career-high 25 points plus 12 rebounds and eight blocks as Brown beat Columbia 81-74 on Saturday night.

Tamenang Choh had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Brown. Kino Lilly Jr. added 13 points. Dan Friday had 12 points.

The Bears survive another day, with playoff hopes still alive heading into the regular season finale at Yale next Saturday.