Providence, RI – (WPRI) Brown University controlled this game for most of the first half. They built a 16-3 lead. But Bryant University battled back and got a touchdown just before the half to cut the deficit to 16-10. Then they took the lead in the third quarter with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Zevi Eckhaus to Matthew Prochaska. That made it 17-16, Bulldogs. But Brown would retake control and win the game, 29-25.