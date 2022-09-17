PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Brown kicked off its 2022 season with a win – in dramatic fashion – with a 44-38 double-overtime win over in-state rival Bryant. Senior captain Allen Smith rushed for the game-winning 4-yard score in the second overtime period to seal the victory for the Bears.

The Bears trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter. The Bears tied it up with 38 seconds in regulation. The two teams exchanged touchdowns in the first overtime period, forcing a second overtime.

Bears junior quarterback Jake Willcox – with big shoes to fill, replacing All-American EJ Perry under center – threw for 356 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Second-year starter for Bryant Zevi Eckhaus threw for 336 yards, three touchdowns and two picks.

With the win, Brown takes a 5-2 all-time series advantage over the Bulldogs. Bryant now drops to 0-3 on the season. Brown starts out 1-0.

Brown opens up Ivy League play next Saturday, hosting Harvard. The Bulldogs travel to Long Island University.