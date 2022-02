PROVIDENCE, RI – OCTOBER 16: EJ Perry #4 of the Brown Bears drops back to pass against the Princeton Tigers at Brown Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

(WPRI) – Former Brown quarterback EJ Perry is making a name for himself ahead of April’s NFL Draft.

The All-American impressed in front of NFL scouts at the East-West Shrine Game on Thursday night. Perry went 13-for-18 for 241 yards, threw three touchdowns and ran for a pair of 2-point conversions en route to being named the game’s Offensive MVP.

The performance caps off a week in which Perry received an invitation to the upcoming NFL Draft combine in the first week of March.