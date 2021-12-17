Brown QB Perry wins Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year, hopeful for NFL future

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Brown quarterback E.J. Perry passed for over 3,400 yards and 30 touchdowns in 10 games in his final season, earning him the Bushnell Cup for Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year.

“I’m excited to be recognized in any way, whether it’s the finalist or final person,” he said. “It’s a great honor either way.”

Perry becomes the fifth Bear to win the award. He joins a list that includes Brown head coach James Perry, E.J.’s uncle, who won the cup in 1999.

“It was an unbelievable experience getting to play for him. Obviously he was an unbelievable player, he’s an unbelievable coach as well and I’ve been so fortunate to be able to learn so much from him since I was five-years-old,” Perry said.

The honor comes a week before he heads to Florida to prepare for the East West Shrine Bowl, the college all-star game, where he hopes to show that he deserves an opportunity in the NFL. One hundred players from last year’s game signed professional contracts with more than 70 making NFL rosters.

“As a pitch, I guess, the player you’re looking at now is not the player you’ll see in six months or two years, hopefully I’ll replace him with better player every day, so that’s all I can do and hopefully at the end of the day, eventually it’s a good enough player to win some games at the next level and help a team win,” Perry said.